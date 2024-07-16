M3GAN 2 has officially started filming – and Jason Blum announced the news in the creepiest way

Filming on M3GAN 2.0 has officially begun. According to Jason Blum, the horror sequel has kicked off production in New Zealand, with returning cast members Violet McGraw and Allison Williams presumably in tow.

The Blumhouse boss announced the news on Twitter on July 16, with a creepy video of the skinless, hairless titular robot. "It's time to put M3GAN back together again," the producer captioned the footage, not-so-subtly referencing how the first film, which released in the UK in early 2023, ended.

Time to put M3GAN back together. We are back in production in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Sii3BZtzmLJuly 16, 2024

Directed by Gerard Johnstone, M3GAN centered on Gemma, a gifted roboticist (Williams) who invents a mechanical friend for her newly orphaned niece Cady (McGraw) after her sister and brother-in-law pass away unexpectedly. Preoccupied with work and unable to connect with the lonely youngster, Gemma programs M3GAN to "protect Cady from harm, both physical and emotional" – an update that ends up having terrible consequences when the artificially intelligent doll becomes overprotective and starts offing anyone she perceives as a threat.

Akela Cooper, who wrote the original, penned the sequel's script with Johnstone, who is also returning to helm the new chapter. While the follow-up's plot remains under wraps, fans have been speculating as to whether it'll be inspired by The Terminator franchise, and see M3GAN join forces with her former enemies to protect them from an even greater evil.

Joining Williams and McGraw in the sequel will be Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno. While it's yet to be revealed who the Shin Hati actor will be playing, Blum and fellow producer James Wan previously confirmed she'll be one of the film's leads.

M3GAN 2.0 is set to release in cinemas on May 16, 2025. While we wait, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.