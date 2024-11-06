The Babadook director is adapting "a very well-known horror book", and word on the street it's one of Hellraiser author Clive Barker's novels

The Babadook director Jennifer Kent has lined up her next movie: an adaptation of a "very well-known horror book".

While the Aussie filmmaker has yet to reveal the source material ("I can't really say more than that at this point," she recently told Gizmodo), World of Reel claims it'll be The Thief of Always by Clive Barker, the author, illustrator, and filmmaker behind the likes of Hellraiser and Candyman.

"You can expect this one to be officially announced very soon," the publication alleged, noting that the project is in advanced stages of development.

Published in 1992, The Thief of Always follows Harvey Swick, a bored 10-year-old boy who stumbles across a magical house owned by the mysterious Mr. Hood. Much like Henry Selick's Coraline, Harvey is thrilled to discovered the fun, thrilling wonders the place has to offer – but before long, he realizes that things at the Holiday House aren't as good and innocent as they appear...

Released in 2014, Kent's acclaimed feature-length debut The Babadook centers on a widowed single mother (Essie Davis) struggling to raise her troubled son – a task that becomes all the more difficult when he becomes convinced of a monster's presence in their home. She went on to helm The Nightingale in 2018, a harrowing psychological thriller set in the early 1800s that sees a young woman team up with an Aboriginal tracker to get revenge against the men who sexually assaulted her and killed her family.

When asked back in September whether she'd ever follow up The Babadook with a sequel, Kent candidly explained to Screen Rant: "I just can't see that happening. I feel that the idea has really been explored. There are other sort of scary films in the wings, one in particular that I'm really invested in happening, and also a horror series that I've been developing, which I'm really excited about as well. So those ideas are taking over."

