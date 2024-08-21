Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard's upcoming horror directional debut gets a release date

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s directional debut Hell of a Summer finally sets a release date after being picked up by Neon.

The upcoming horror comedy will be released sometime in 2025 with Neon, the studio that recently released genre triumph Longlegs. The slasher is co-written and co-directed by Wolfhard alongside Ghostbusters: Afterlife co-star Billy Bryk.

Hell of a Summer stars Wolfhard and Bryk and follows camp-goers and councilors who arrive at Camp Pineway looking for a summer break, not knowing that a masked killer is lurking in the woods picking off camp residents one by one. The film was fully financed by executive producer 30West but will be brought to screens by Longlegs studio Neon.

Although fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Friday the 13th-like dark comedy, Hell of a Summer actually had its world premiere at last year’s Toronto Film Festival. "Hell of a Summer boasts a cast that shines and two budding directors who showcase immense promise," said Valerie Complex from Deadline , while Jourdain Searles from The Hollywood Reporter added that the movie, "leaves us eagerly wondering what Bryk and Wolfhard will make next."

Based on critic reviews, the film currently stands at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes . But that may well change when the film is released to a younger audience as Meagan Navarro from Bloody Disgusting calls it "a buddy comedy from the perspective of teens, aimed solely at teens."

Alongside Wolfhard and Bryk, the cast also includes Fear Street 1994’s Fred Hechinger, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Knock at the Cabin’s Abby Quinn, Orphan First Kill’s Matthew Finlan, and Pardis Saremi.

Wolfhard has another big release expected in 2025 in the shape of Netflix series Stranger Things season 5. Although the streamer is keeping a tight lid on plot details, we know that Wolfhard will be back as Mike Wheeler alongside his friends back in their hometown of Hawkins.

