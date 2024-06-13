An '80s cult horror classic is getting a remake from Robert Pattinson and the Smile director

Horror is riding on the crest of a wave right now, but there’s always room to dip into the archives and remake a classic, right?

Possession, the 1981 supernatural horror from director Andrzej Żuławski, is being remade by Smile director Parker Finn, with Robert Pattinson on producing duties.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s not yet clear if Pattinson will appear in front of the camera, only that "his acting involvement will be clarified down the road as the script and schedules develop."

The outlet reports that multiple distributors – A24, Netflix, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros. – are all vying for the project.

The OG Possession starred Sam Neill as a spy who is suddenly confronted by his wife’s request for a divorce. Soon, doppelgangers, lovers, and gruesome creatures arrive on the scene – and it only gets weirder from there.

Those waiting for Possession, though, might have to grin and bear it. No release date is forthcoming, and Finn is currently preparing for the release of Smile 2. The sequel, which recently released footage behind closed doors at CinemaCon, appears to show a change in pace from the 2022 original as events take place at a pop concert.

Pattinson, meanwhile, is leading Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi movie Mickey 17, which sees the actor portray copies of Mickey Barnes, an employee sent on an expedition to the planet Nifelheim. He’s also gearing up to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman 2, set for release on October 2, 2026.

For more, check out the list of upcoming horror movies heading your way very soon.