Horror sequel Smile 2 trailer has debuted behind closed doors, showcasing its grin-tastic premise with a popstar twist

It’s time to put on a happy face. The Smile sequel, starring Aladdin’s Naomi Scott, has been given a first look at this year’s CinemaCon.

Slash Film has the scoop on the footage, which only premiered to those at the event. In it, Scott plays a popstar who is confronted by a sinister man (Lukas Gage) who breaks into her dressing room and – you guessed it – flashes a smile at her.

The pained grins don’t stop, either. A fan with braces also smiles at Scott’s popstar in the Smile sequel, which the outlet describes as looking "flashier" than its predecessor.

Smile horrified audiences with its warped, grin-filled horror back in 2022. The horror movie featured characters terrorized by a smile-spreading demon that caused people to die by suicide.

The movie ended with Joel, played by Kyle Gallner, having the curse passed on to him by lead Rose (Sosie Bacon). Joel returns for the sequel – meaning this twisted tale of horror tag continues.

Curiously, this isn’t the only gory big release set at a pop concert coming your way. M Night Shyamalan’s new movie Trap sees Josh Hartnett attending a concert with his daughter – only to discover the police are there to track down a serial killer. Plot twist: it’s actually Hartnett’s character, who must seemingly slash his way out of a horror thriller that sounds like Saw meets the Eras Tour. Let’s hope both hit the high notes…

Smile 2, also starring Rosmarie DeWitt, Raúl Castillo, and Dylan Gelula, is set to release on October 18, 2024. For more, check out the upcoming horror movies coming your way, plus the latest from CinemaCon: Deadpool 3 footage, Sonic 3 footage, and Gladiator 2 footage.