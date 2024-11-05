Orphan 3 is officially in the works – and the horror sequel's star has the perfect reaction to the announcement

Orphan 3 is officially in the works, Variety reports. Isabelle Fuhrman, who plays Esther, is back for the new horror sequel, but any other plot details are still being kept under wraps.

"Esther 'that bitch' forever!" Fuhrman tweeted , alongside a report announcing the movie. She also shared some other Orphan-related memes, which you can see below.

The first Orphan movie was released back in 2009 and a prequel, Orphan: First Kill, followed in 2022. First Kill director William Brent Bell and screenwriter David Coggeshall are returning for the currently untitled sequel.

The original film was directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and stars Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard as a married couple who adopt Esther, who they believe to be a nine-year-old girl, after losing their baby. However, they quickly realize that she's not as innocent (or young) as she first appears. The cast also includes Margo Martindale and CCH Pounder.

First Kill provides an origin story for Esther and follows her escape from a psychiatric facility in Estonia and her journey to the US by way of impersonating a wealthy family's missing daughter. Julia Stiles, Rossif Sutherland, and Shogun's Hiro Kanagawa also star.

Fuhrman most recently starred in Kevin Costner's Western Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (and its upcoming sequels), and she's also had roles in The Hunger Games and the Showtime series Masters of Sex.

Orphan 3 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the best upcoming horror movies still to come in 2024.