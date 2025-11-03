New Scream 7 trailer seems to include another voice of a dead franchise character other than Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher

It looks like the first Scream 7 trailer is harboring more Easter eggs than we originally thought, as alongside Matthew Lillard's original Ghostface Stu Macher, another franchise character seems to be hiding in plain sight.

As spotted by fans, the end of the Scream 7 trailer features Lillard's voice, teasing, "This is gonna be fun." However, as found by ScreenRant, another OG franchise favorite's voice can be heard in the clip. Around the 1:39 mark, it sounds like David Arquette's Dewey Riley says, "All your friends die for just being near you."

You're probably thinking, wait, aren't Stu and Dewey dead? Well, Stu's death is a little ambiguous. At the end of Scream 1996, Stu has a TV dropped on his head, but we never really saw him die. Dewey's death, however, feels a little more permanent. The police officer managed to survive the first 4 movies, but met his demise when one of Scream 5's Ghostface killers, Amber, stabbed him to death.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

So, how are we able to hear Dewey's voice? It's no secret that the Scream franchise likes to play with its past. In Scream 5 and 6, Skeet Ulrich's Billy Loomis appears in the form of a vision, seen by his daughter Sam Carpenter. This makes us wonder if Dewey will return as a ghost or in a dream in Scream 7.

Another possibility is that Dewey may not be returning at all, but that Scream 7's Ghostface is just using his voice to taunt Sidney. As suggested by ScreenRant, the new Ghostface may be using AI-generated voices of Sidney's dead friends as a way to torment her further. This would make sense as the upcoming film, directed by Kevin Williamson, returns to its roots and follows Sidney and her daughter as they become the killer's next target.

Scream 7 is set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026.