New body horror movie starring real-life couple Dave Franco and Alison Brie lands a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score – as first reviews call it "weird" and "unhinged"

New horror movie Together has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, and it's already winning over critics. The horror comedy stars real-life married couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco as Millie and Tim, who relocate from the city to a house in the country.

Things start to get weird after the pair go for a walk in the country and they stumble upon a mysterious water source, which according to the synopsis, "begins an extreme transformation of their love, their lives, and their flesh." Billed as a body horror mixed with dark comedy, the new movie has already sold to Neon off the basis off strong early reactions.

The Michael Shanks-directed movie has currently got a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes too, based on 18 reviews. Critics have called it everything from "delightfully unhinged" to a "wild horror romance" in first reviews.

Indie Wire's Kate Erbland writes that "it’s hard not to get pulled into the spectacle, stuck to the story, really connected to this crowd-pleasing (and -screaming) little ditty of a midnight treat."

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney praises the film's direction, concluding: "Shanks could stand to develop more finesse (and better writing) in the emotional drama. But even if he’s killing time in his first feature before letting loose a heap of corporeal mayhem, Together marks him as a talent to watch. It’s an ideal midnight date movie for the non-squeamish."

The Guardian's Benjamin Lee gives it 3 stars, writing that it's "a convincingly gory argument for being single". Meanwhile, Variety's Owen Gleiberman says that "audiences should have fun with Together, a body-horror movie about a serious thing – love – that never takes itself too seriously."

For more scares, check out our guide to upcoming horror movies and our list of the best horror movies of all time.