New trailer for sci-fi horror A Quiet Place: Day One trailer sees Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, and a cat try to escape from New York

A new trailer for upcoming sci-fi horror movie A Quiet Place: Day One has dropped, and it's somehow looks even more tense than the nerve-shredding teasers we've had previously.

Set over a year before the events of John Krasinski's A Quiet Place, which arrived in cinemas back in April 2018, Day One promises to let viewers "discover why our world went quiet", as it explores how the franchise's sound-sensitive alien antagonists came to be on Earth. With that, you can expect the prequel to have more dialogue than its predecessors, though not that much more if the new clip, which you can watch above, is anything to go by...

Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), and Lupita Nyong'o (Black Panther) star in the Michael Sarnoski-directed sequel, with Krasinski stepping back to simply produce this time around. Djimon Hounsou (Shazam!) also appears in the movie, reprising his mysterious role from A Quiet Place: Part II.

"That was definitely a jumping-off point for a lot of things," Sarnoski previously told Entertainment Weekly, when asked whether Hounsou's character's monologue about his early days navigating the invasion in New York City play a part in the new flick. "Then we took it into our own direction to explore, but [Hounsou] certainly plays the same character he is in the second movie. It's not his twin or anything like that. He's there and we get to learn a little bit more about that backstory and how that group of people started out.

"We do get to learn his name," Sarnoski added. "I won't tell you what it is."

A Quiet Place: Day One releases on June 28. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies of all time, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.