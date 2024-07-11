Mike Flanagan is bringing back a relic of the 2000s – the director's commentary – in the best possible way for horror fans

Remember DVD commentaries? Sure, they haven’t quite gone the way of the media dodo just yet, but in a world of podcasts, chit-chats, and gimmick interviews, it appears that a director sitting around to talk shop – or more, in the case of Ben Affleck on Armageddon – is a relic of the past.

Thank goodness, then, for horror supremo Mike Flanagan. The director, best known for Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, is launching Directors Commentary, a new podcast that aims to be part-interview, part-director’s commentary.

"I’m so excited to introduce you all to DIRECTORS COMMENTARY, my new podcast with Spectrevision Radio," Flanagan wrote on Twitter.

"In each episode, I’ll interview a filmmaker about their career, and then watch one of their films with them for a real-time watch-along commentary track that can be played with the film itself. Our first episode, featuring Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett… and their wonderful film Ready or Not."

Happily, the premiere episode is split into two parts – so those who want to pop on 2019 horror-comedy Ready or Not and watch along can do so while pretending it’s 2005 again. It's currently available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other podcast platforms.

Mike Flanagan isn’t just sticking to podcasts, however. He has written a segment for Shudder’s popular V/H/S anthology. Kate Siegel, Flanagan's wife and collaborator, is directing.

Flanagan’s new Exorcist film, described as a ‘radical’ new take, is set to hit theaters on March 13, 2026 – Friday the 13th, fittingly.

