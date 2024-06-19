Mike Flanagan's "radical new take" on The Exorcist gets a release date

Legendary horror director Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Exorcist movie has got a release date, and it's coming on the spookiest day of the year.

It's official, Universal has announced that its new Exorcist flick from the Doctor Sleep helmer and Blumhouse will hit theatres on March 13, 2026, as reported by Deadline . That’s Friday the 13th in case you were wondering.

Although fans were probably hoping for a sooner release date, the delay is probably down to the fact it had to find a new director and has probably gone through a rewrite or two. The first movie in Blumhouse’s proposed Exorcist trilogy, The Exorcist: Believer , hit theaters in 2023 but tanked at the box office, making $136.2M worldwide after NBCUniversal and Blumhouse bought the rights to the franchise for $400M in 2021. Not long after, Believer’s David Gordan Green dropped out, leaving Blumhouse on the hunt for a new director, that’s where Flanagan stepped in .

However, although Flanagan’s movie is the second installment in Blumhouse’s Exorcist saga, the film, which was originally titled The Exorcist: Deceiver, will apparently not act as a sequel to Believer, or any other Exorcist movie. In fact, Flanagan’s film has been described as a " radical new take " on the classic horror franchise.

Flanagan is best known for his Netflix originals including Gerald’s Game and The Fall of the House of Usher . But, this is not the first time that the director has worked with Blumhouse. The new Exorcist movie will mark the fourth time the two have teamed up, after Oculus , Hush, and Ouija: Origin of Evil.

The feature, which remains untitled, will be produced by Intrepid Pictures and Flanagan’s own Red Room Pictures banner. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, and an official cast list is yet to be announced.

Flanagan’s Exorcist movie hit theatres on March 13, 2026. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way in 2024.