Mike Flanagan is writing a sci-fi horror story for new movie in streaming anthology series

Shudder has revealed the writers and directors behind each short in V/H/S Beyond, the next installment in its popular horror anthology series. It's a smorgasbord of the genre's top talent, too, with Mike Flanagan having penned an entry.

The filmmaker, whose previous works include Doctor Sleep and Netflix series like The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of the House of Usher, is said to have written a tale for the sci-fi-inspired movie, which will hit the platform in time for Halloween. Kate Siegel, Flanagan's wife and long-time collaborator, directs.

While plot details of the pair's short remain under wraps, the streamer did reveal that their outing is titled 'Stowaway'. Sounds like it could be set in space to us...

"Very exciting news, party people!!! My directorial debut coming this October. I'm real proud of this one y'all," Siegel said on social media. "Get ready for the horrors of VHS Beyond!!!"

🚨The next chapter of terror awaits. 📷 V/H/S/BEYOND is coming to Shudder this October with a new haunting lineup of directors! pic.twitter.com/fGmJpurqwvJuly 10, 2024

"I'm so excited for the collaborator of my life [Kate Siegel] making her directorial debut in V/H/S Beyond," added Flanagan on his Instagram story. "She absolutely crushed it. You guys are gonna flip."

It's a family affair elsewhere, too, with Justin Long (Jeepers Creepers, Barbarian) teaming up with his brother Christian for 'Fur Babies'. Radio Silence's Justin Martinez will return to the series, having featured in the very first V/H/S flick, with 'Live and Let Die', while Virat Pal helms 'Dream Girl' and Jordan Downey directs 'Stork'.

The previous film in the series, titled V/H/S/85, came out last year and wound up being Shudder and AMC Plus's most-watched exclusive film premiere in 2023.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

V/H/S Beyond releases on October 4. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies ever, or our guide to the most exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.