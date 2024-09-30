Horror movie Nosferatu gets a new trailer that gives us our best look yet at Bill Skarsgård's terrifying vampire

NOSFERATU - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters December 25 - YouTube Watch On

A new full-length trailer for Nosferatu has been released, and it looks terrifying.

Directed by Robert Eggers, the upcoming horror movie stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, a terrifying vampire who becomes infatuated with a haunted young woman. The latest trailer sees begins with Lily-Rose Depp's Ellen Hutter saying "come to me" before we get a glimpse at Count Orlok's eyes.

She tells Willem Dafoe's Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz a dark secret about her encounter with the vampire on her wedding day to Nicholas Hoult's Thomas Hutter. Ellen is told no one but her can stop him as death consumes all those around her.

The final frames of the trailer feature a new silhouette shot of Count Orlok. The wider cast includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, and Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

This is the first full trailer for Nosferatu, after we got a brief teaser earlier this year, and it's the most comprehensive look yet at Eggers' gothic vision. In the early teaser, Skarsgård's vampire was a malevolent presence haunting Depp's Hutter, but we never actually saw his face.

This has been a key aspect of the film's marketing, with lots made of how terrifying the IT actor was in the leading role.

Speaking about the film recently, star Hoult teased Skarsgård's performance. "He’s terrifying, it’s not Bill," Hoult told IndieWire. "That’s what’s so worrying about it. He gives a truly transformative performance where there is not anything of Bill left and it’s scary and intimidating. His voice, his physicality, I mean the makeup he has, it’s really a wonderful character and he did beautiful character work with it."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Nosferatu is set to be released on December 25 in the US and on January 3 in the UK. For more scares, check out our guides to the best horror movies of all time and the best horror movies on Netflix.