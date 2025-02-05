Alien: Romulus and Evil Dead helmer says he wants to take on "a good old slasher" movie next

Director Fede Alvarez is stepping away from the IPs and expanding further into the horror genre as he sets his sights on making a slasher movie next.

"On the horror side I would love to do a good old slasher," said Alvarez to Collider at the Saturn Awards. "I haven’t done that really."

Now, while Alvarez hasn't made an all-out slasher movie yet, the director has definitely solidified himself as an iconic horror director with hits like Alien: Romulus, Don’t Breathe, and the 2013 remake Evil Dead under his belt.

Even though the helmer has veered towards the sub-genre before with his 2022 version of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, the director is keen to make "a kind of classic slasher," perhaps like Scream, Halloween, and The Nightmare on Elm Street.

Although it sounds like Alverez is thinking about making a movie akin to the Freddy Kruger or Micheal Myers pics, the director wants to stay away from delving into a big franchise again. "I wouldn’t go for an IP necessarily, but a part of me that’s sort of like very old school ’80s," said Alvarez. "That I would love to do."

But before Alverez can focus on his dream slasher, the director first has an Alien: Romulus sequel on the cards. Alvarez told Collider that the second installment, which he is currently developing a story for, will “go into uncharted waters” and "go to places where you don't know anything that's going to happen."

Alien: Romulus is available to watch on Disney Plus.