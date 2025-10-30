After breaking box office records, a prequel to the Conjuring is officially underway – but stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson may not return

In appropriately seasonal news for Halloween week, another Conjuring movie is in the works.

Last Rites was billed as the final movie in the franchise, but after it had the biggest global opening for a horror movie ever, it seems the series will live on. The film grossed over $487 million worldwide.

Per Variety, Warner Bros. and New Line are developing a prequel, with Last Rites writers Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg set to write the script. Rodrigue Huart is in talks to helm the film.

The prequel is also set to bring back Ed and Lorraine Warren, though, at the moment, it's not known if Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson will return to reprise their roles. According to the report, the prequel is expected to explore the couple's "early years," so it's possible fresh actors will play the roles.

Aside from that tantalizing tidbit, details are scarce on the new film so far. A Conjuring TV show is also in the works for HBO Max, though not much is known about that either just yet, apart from it being a continuation of the movies.

"It is done. This is the final chapter… That's why we called it Last Rites. It's the last one. There's no other Conjuring movies. It is absolutely the end," Last Rites director Michael Chaves said earlier this month. Apparently not… though, of course, a prequel taking us back in time is slightly different to a big-screen continuation of the story.

