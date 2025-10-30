After breaking box office records, a prequel to the Conjuring is officially underway – but stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson may not return

News
By published

The Conjuring lives on

Vera Farmiga as Lorraine and Patrick Wilson as Ed in The Conjuring
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

In appropriately seasonal news for Halloween week, another Conjuring movie is in the works.

Last Rites was billed as the final movie in the franchise, but after it had the biggest global opening for a horror movie ever, it seems the series will live on. The film grossed over $487 million worldwide.

"It is done. This is the final chapter… That's why we called it Last Rites. It's the last one. There's no other Conjuring movies. It is absolutely the end," Last Rites director Michael Chaves said earlier this month. Apparently not… though, of course, a prequel taking us back in time is slightly different to a big-screen continuation of the story.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.