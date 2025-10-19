Last Rites director leaves no room for "other Conjuring movies" even after the success of the latest film: "It is absolutely the end"

The Conjuring: Last Rites recently became the highest grossing horror movie of 2025, but these impressive box office results won't change any plans for the franchise – this is still the end for the Warren duo portrayed by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, according to the film's director.

In a recent interview, director Michael Chaves has confirmed that Last Rites is still meant to be the final time fans get to see the couple on the big screen, at least as protagonists. "It is done. This is the final chapter… That's why we called it Last Rites. It's the last one. There's no other Conjuring movies. It is absolutely the end," he told ComicBook.com.

In an interview with GamesRadar+ last month, Chaves explained that now is the right time to conclude the Warrens' story, as "we don't want this to be a series that just kind of gets [run] into the ground. We wanted to end with confidence and on our own terms."

That said, it's hard for Hollywood to let go of things that make lots (and lots) of money. Last Rites has grossed over $477 million worldwide against a $55 million budget, scoring the biggest global opening ever for a horror movie, so it would be understandable for plans to change. Chaves' words, however, leave no room for the Warrens' return.

Last year, franchise creator James Wan referred to Last Rites as the 'final' Conjuring movie on many different occasions, even saying it was the "end of an era" in an Instagram post. It seems like Ed and Lorraine Warren have definitely said goodbye, but the popular horror franchise is far from over.

A Conjuring prequel is currently in the works, as well as an HBO show which was first announced back in 2023, and has recently announced Nancy Won as showrunner. Spinoffs such as Annabelle and The Nun could have more sequels in the future too, although nothing has been confirmed at the moment.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is out now in theaters. For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best upcoming horror movies still to come in 2025.