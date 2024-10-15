James Wan confirms The Conjuring 4 has started filming with behind-the-scenes pic of the horror series' final movie: "Gonna miss everyone"

The Conjuring 4, which is set to be the fourth and final movie in the hit horror series, has officially started filming – and franchise creator James Wan has marked the occasion with a heartfelt social media post.

On his Instagram account, the filmmaker shared a photo of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's chairs on set, which read "Ed Warren" and "Lorraine Warren" respectively. "Always good to see and hang out with old friends. Gonna miss everyone. End of an era," Wan captioned the image.

A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) A photo posted by on

Plot details for the new installment, which will be helmed by The Curse of La Llorona's Michael Chaves, remain under wraps, with only Farmiga and Wilson having been announced to star so far. In the films, the pair plays the aforementioned demonologists, who help those targeted by malevolent entities. They were first introduced in The Conjuring (2013), which was directed by Wan from a script by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes, before going on to front The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. The characters, who were heavily inspired by their real-life namesakes, who once investigated the alleged haunting of the Amityville house, also appeared heavily in spin-off Annabelle Comes Home.

Way back in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was developing a TV show based on the Warrens' spooky adventures. While plot details remain under wraps, the broadcaster did confirm that the outing would "continue the story established in the feature films", which could mean Wilson and Farmiga's characters might pop up again on the small screen.

The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to release in US theaters on September 5, 2025. For more, check out where your favorite film in the franchise fell in our complete ranking of The Conjuring Universe movies, or have a look at our guide to all the exciting upcoming horror movies heading our way.

