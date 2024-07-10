James Wan celebrates the "end of an era" as The Conjuring's final film sets its release date

Well, it's official, The Conjuring 4 is set to mark the supernatural swan song of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga's paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Although, perhaps, maybe only on the big screen...

New Line Cinema confirmed the news while revealing that the horror sequel will release in US theaters on September 5, 2025, as franchise creator James Wan took to his Instagram to share Rotten Tomatoes' write-up of the story and mark the "end of an era". While he's not directed an installment since The Conjuring 2 in 2016, the filmmaker expressed his sadness over its conclusion with a teary-eyed emoji.

(Image credit: James Wan/Instagram)

Released in 2013, The Conjuring was written by The Invisible Man's Leigh Whannell, directed by Wan, and inspired by the real-life case files of the aforementioned demonologists. Set in the early 1970s, it sees Ed and Lorraine travel out to Rhode Island to help the Carolyn Perron (Lili Taylor) and her family rid their home of an evil entity.

Due to its box-office success and critical acclaim, the original has so far spawned two sequels -- The Conjuring 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It -- and multiple spin-offs, such as Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona. As it stands, the series has made a whopping $2.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise ever. The Conjuring 4, which has yet to be properly titled, will be directed by Michael Chaves, who helmed the previous installment.

Back in April 2023, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was developing a TV show based on the Warrens' spooky adventures. While plot details remain under wraps, the broadcaster did confirm that the outing would "continue the story established in the feature films", which could mean Wilson and Farmiga's characters might pop up again on the small screen.

