After Last Rites lands the biggest horror opening in movie history, The Conjuring TV show at HBO Max adds Jessica Jones writer as showrunner

The Conjuring TV show has taken a big step forward at HBO Max: the horror spin-off has found its showrunner, according to Variety.

Nancy Won has reportedly joined the project, which was first announced back in 2023, as a writer, executive producer, and showrunner. She's previously worked on shows like Jessica Jones, Supernatural, and Little Fires Everywhere as a writer and producer.

Not much is known about the plot of the show yet, other than the fact that it will continue the story of The Conjuring movies.

Won isn't the only Marvel alum involved behind the scenes, either: Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires have been brought on board as writers. The duo has previously worked on WandaVision and Agatha All Along, while Cameron's credits also include Marvel's Moon Knight and Werewolf By Night, and Squires has written for Gen V season 2.

The news comes off the back of a big win for the franchise, with the latest Conjuring movie breaking a major box office record. The Conjuring: Last Rites has made $194 million at the global box office since it was released on September 5, making it the biggest opening for a horror movie ever and overtaking 2017's IT, which previously held the record with $190 million.

The Conjuring: Last Rites stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren and it's based on a real-life case, the Smurl haunting.

The Conjuring TV show doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2025.