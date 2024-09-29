A Quiet Place video game narrative designer explains how it bridges the gap between Day One and the original movie

A Quiet Place is about to take the road less traveled with that rare thing in today's media landscape: a tie-in video game. Set in the horror franchise's universe, The Road Ahead is releasing on October 17 and, as senior narrative designer Luca Esposito explains, there's plenty of freedom to be had by setting the title in-between the events of this year's A Quiet Place: Day One and 2018's A Quiet Place.

"By setting the game in this timeframe, it allows the players to explore the world and its dangers just before the narrative of the first movie begins," Esposito tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Terrifier 3 on the cover and hits newsstands on October 2.

Despite that, don't expect John Krasinski or Emily Blunt to rock up as supporting characters, as The Road Ahead will have no direct connection to any A Quiet Place film.

"They are set in different locations and feature entirely different characters, offering parallel stories that occur at different points in time," he adds. "While the game draws on the same universe, maintaining the thematic and atmospheric consistency seen in the films, it doesn’t directly reference or intersect with the specific characters or scenarios from the movie. Instead, it provides a unique story that complements the larger narrative."

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead releases on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 17.

