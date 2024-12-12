5 months after the first Nosferatu trailer, we've finally heard Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok voice – and it will haunt your nightmares

A new clip has been released of Nosferatu, and it's given us our best glimpse yet of Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok performance. After hiding in the shadows in all of the trailers so far, the latest look at the movie keeps him hidden but debuts his chilling voice.

Shared by Nicholas Hoult on Jimmy Kimmell Live, the moment is seemingly set when his character Thomas Hutter visits Orlok at his castle. Fans of the story will know the young realtor travels to deep Transylvania to sell him a home, and this is where he first meets the terrifying vampire.

In the clip, Hutter tells Orlok that he's been having strange dreams and visions, to which the ancient vampire replies that he must stay longer in his castle. It's a bad omen to travel when you're not well, after all… watch it below.

Nicholas Hoult on Playing Lex Luthor in Superman, Vampire Movie Nosferatu & Christmas Plans - YouTube Watch On

Skarsgård's vampire has a very deep voice, and it's clear to see why so many reviews have claimed the Pennywise actor is unrecognizable in the role. In an interview with SFX magazine, Skarsgård revealed that it's his own voice which he worked hard to deepen.

"I didn't want it to feel contrived. I wanted it to feel otherworldly and fucked up and unsettling,” he explained. "Robert writes beautiful descriptions. As an actor, you feel very fortunate working with such a script, because it's almost like working off a novel. You have these descriptions that are so visceral: the pained, laboured breath of Orlok. Even with speaking, there's an element of pain in it – it almost hurts him to speak. All those little things were building blocks for the development of the voice."

Alongside Skarsgård and Hoult, Nosferatu also stars Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Emma Corrin, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The vampire movie arrives in US theaters on Christmas Day and in UK cinemas on New Year's Day. For more scares, check out our guides to upcoming horror movies to add to your calendars.