Final Destination is coming back after a fourteen-year hiatus with a new instalment, Final Destination: Bloodlines (aka Final Destination 6), which is set to be released this year.

While we are still waiting for a full trailer, the official social media account for the movie has released a short teaser that has horror fans speculating about what it could mean.

With the brief message "this one's for the fans", the video shows an ominous turning ceiling fan, with various clanging chains hanging around it. We know it's not paying tribute to any past death in the franchise, so it could be teasing a future death scene in the new movie.

Some die-hard fans, though, think that it's actually a reference to how the sixth movie was originally pitched by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein.

The filmmakers decided to pull a stunt to secure the job at the end of their virtual meeting with New Line executives, creating prerecorded footage and visual effects to fake their deaths through the Zoom call. In the clip, they manage to avoid the fireplace behind them to burn them to death, only for the ceiling fan to broke off and decapitate one of them.

This one’s for the fans. ☠️ Dying to show you more. #FinalDestination pic.twitter.com/Rv9a0F57xBFebruary 2, 2025

With that stunt, the duo proved why they were the perfect choice to helm the new movie, and got the job. It hasn't been confirmed that this is the meaning behind the teaser, but it seems like a great fit considering the tagline "this one's for the fans". After all, only true fans of the franchise would know the story.

The upcoming movie stars Brec Bassinger, Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, and Richard Harmon, with the late Tony Todd reprising his role of William Bludworth in a posthumous performance.

The film's synopsis reads: "In the 1960s, a grandmother predicts the collapse of a building and saves a group of people from death. Decades later, her granddaughter also begins to have visions of the death of her family members and later begins to realize that there is a sequence."

Final Destination 6 is releasing in theaters on May 16, 2025. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or our round-up of the best horror movies of all time.