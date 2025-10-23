11 years on from the original, star of hit horror It Follows teases "grounded" and "very different" sequel

Maika Monroe has given a rather positive update on upcoming horror sequel It Follows 2, officially titled They Follow, which follows on (pardon the pun) from the star's 2014 horror hit It Follows.

“I was sent the script, and I thought it was incredible. Also, it’s very different from the original,” said Monroe in an interview with Discussing Film. “I felt the original is a little more heightened and dramatic, and this I think is really quite grounded and sort of follows the story of these two women that are just mentally dealing with a lot. I thought it was really an interesting take on it.”

The sequel was announced in 2023 and was set to start filming in 2024, but it didn't. Not much has been said about the horror movie since. Later in the interview, the star added, “Fingers crossed it happens. Next year is the rumor.”

It Follows was a surprise hit 11 years ago, starring Monroe as a teenager named Jay Height, who sleeps with her new boyfriend only to become plagued by a shape-shifting demon that follows her everywhere she goes. If the demon catches up to you, you die, and the only way to rid yourself of the curse is to pass it on to someone else via sexual intercourse.

It Follows was met with stellar praise from critics and fans alike, and stands at a near-perfect 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. They Follow sees Monroe reprise her role as Jay, with original writer-director David Robert Mitchell back on board to direct.

Since It Follows, Monroe has made quite a name for herself in the horror genre, starring in such pictures as Watcher and Longlegs. Monroe's newest project, The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, has just hit Hulu. The thriller is a remake of the classic '90s movie, and co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

They Follow does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our guide to new horror movies coming your way very soon.