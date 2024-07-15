A gruesome moment in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 could be setting up a future tragedy
A black omen indeed
House of the Dragon season 2, episode 5 deals with the heartbreaking fallout of Rook's Rest – and one moment in particular could be setting up another tragedy from George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood.
Now, before we go any further, the following will deal with major spoilers for episode 5 and the book, which means it could also spoil the future of the show. Turn back now if that's not what you want!
If you're still reading, then you're ready to dive into the horrific display taken through King's Landing in episode 5, and what it might mean for the future.
The Meleys parade
During the episode, the severed head of Rhaenys's dragon Meleys is paraded through King's Landing and branded a traitor. The intent from the greens is to show their power – they say Aegon is responsible for taking down Meleys, even though it was Aemond and Vhagar, and are flexing their perceived strength.
Except, the small folk don't really take it well. They're disgusted and disconcerted by the sight, with one person calling it "a black omen," and another asking in disbelief, "I thought the dragons was gods?" Hugh Hammer then responds ominously: "It's just meat."
What tragedy is Meleys foreshadowing? *Spoilers*
The reaction from the small folk could be foreshadowing a major disaster looming in the future – the storming of the Dragonpit.
This tragedy sees the small folk whipped into a frenzy by a religious leader (who has yet to debut in the show). The people force their way into the Dragonpit, the building that houses the dragons of those in King's Landing, and ruthlessly kill the creatures inside.
At this point in the timeline, Rhaenyra is reigning as queen from King's Landing (though she's forced to flee after this happens). Rhaenyra's son Joffrey is killed in the carnage when he tries to fly out aboard his mother's dragon, Syrax, presumably to try and get to his own dragon. He falls from Syrax to his death.
In the chaos, Heleana's dragon Dreamfyre is killed, along with Shrykos (the former dragon of Jaehaerys, who was killed by Blood and Cheese), Morghul (Jaehaera's dragon), and Tyraxes (Joffrey's dragon). Rhaenyra's Syrax also meets her sad end when she descends to try and attack the mob and is soon overpowered.
It's a cruel, bloodthirsty affair – and it certainly seems possible that the small folk going from respecting the dragons as fearsome, untouchable gods to creatures that can be killed with their own weapons is helped along by seeing Meleys's head so brutally on display. It turns out the dragons are just meat, after all.
House of the Dragon season 2 continues weekly on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO in the US. For more on the show, check out our pieces on:
I'm an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.