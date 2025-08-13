A new animated Addams Family movie is in the works from Wednesday creators, but it won't have anything to do with the hit Netflix show

Wednesday showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are rebooting the Addams Family animated film franchise – and no, it won't be connected to the hit Netflix show.

"We’re working on it with Amazon MGM and with Kevin Miserocchi who runs the Addams Foundation, he knew Charles Addams and the keeper of the Addams flame, and with Gail Berman and John Glickman," Gough told Deadline. "We’re rebooting the animated film franchise. So it won’t have anything to do with the two films before it, nor is it connected with this show. It will be a brand new Addams feature. There’s not really much we can say about it, because it’s in the very early stages."

Largely inspired by the macabre, Charles Addams, an American cartoonist, drew a then-unnamed Morticia Addams sometime in 1933. In 1938, The New Yorker published the first single-panel comic strip in a series that would come to be known as The Addams Family, and would run the series up until Addams' death in 1988. The cartoon spawned numerous live-action and animated TV shows, movies, video games, and a Broadway musical.

An all-new animated Addams Family movie, directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, hit theaters in 2019, and grossed $203 million against a budget of just $24 million. The Addams Family 2, released in 2021, was also a box office success...but fared even worse with critics (and sits at a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes). Though the original animated Addams Family TV show in 1973 had a crossover episode with Scooby Doo...I personally prefer the tone of the short-lived 1992 series (and hope that Gough and Millar are interested in bringing back the same snark and macabre).

