A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says not having an opening title sequence was "probably the most stressful decision" they made on the Game of Thrones spin-off

Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, set around a century before the events of the mainline series, is about to break from franchise tradition in a big way.

As revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker has opted against the usual grand, lavish title sequence that was present in both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

For Parker, the choice was made to mirror the to-the-point attitude of main character Dunk, a heavy-set squire-turned-knight who soon finds himself in the orbit of bald-headed child, Egg.

“All decisions came down to Dunk, trying to channel the type of person he is into every aspect of this show, even the title sequence," Parker revealed. "He’s plain and he’s simple and he’s to-the-point. He doesn't have a lot of flash to him.”

The step away from the beautifully animated depictions of Westeros, though, caused some consternation with Parker, who described the omission as "probably the most stressful decision" they made on the HBO series, which is due out in 2026.

"It was not entered into lightly, but it serves our show," Parker said.

George R.R. Martin, who wrote the Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas on which the series is based, had nothing but praise for the fantasy series.

Writing on his blog earlier this year, Martin remarked, "I've seen all six episodes now (the last two in rough cuts, admittedly), and I loved them. Dunk and Egg have always been favorites of mine, and the actors we found to portray them are just incredible. The rest of the cast are terrific as well. Wait until you guys meet the Laughing Storm. and Tanselle Too-Tall."

Martin added, "It’s as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

