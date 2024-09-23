Warrior actor confirms cancelation of hit cult series after Netflix acquires streaming rights: "We don’t have the chance to continue the story"

Despite Netflix acquiring non-exclusive streaming rights, Warrior will not be coming back for a fourth season.

"So many times, wherever I go, people come to me and say thank you for Warrior," Joe Taslim wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of the show's Rotten Tomatoes score, which has a 93% Critics rating and a 96% Audience score. "Now I know the true meaning of an actor. It goes way above entertainment. Season 3 is our last season, we don't have the chance to continue the story. But still so grateful. Thank you."

The series, which hit Cinemax in 2019, takes place during the Tong Wars in late 1870s San Francisco and follows Ah Sahm (Andrew Koji), a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China in search of his sister, only to be sold to one of the most powerful tongs in Chinatown. The show is based on a concept conceived by Bruce Lee, with his daughter Shannon Lee serving as executive producer.

Cinemax ordered a second season, which premiered in 2020, before shutting down production of original programming. In 2021, Warrior moved to Max, with the third season premiering in 2023. In December 2023, the show was reportedly canceled at Max – with Netflix acquiring streaming rights quickly after. Fans assumed this would save the series, but it looks like the streaming giant has no plans to order a fourth season.

All three seasons of Warrior are streaming on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows in 2024 and beyond, or, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue right now.