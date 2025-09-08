The Life is Strange TV show fan-casting has begun, and this Wednesday star is a clear frontrunner to play Max

Life is Strange is getting the live-action treatment, and fans have already begun to narrow down their dream casting for lead character Max Caulfield.

Of course, live-action fan casts for the series have been making the rounds online since the first game was released in 2015. Things ramped up, however, after the TV show announcement. In one particularly popular tweet, one fan asked who should play lead character Max Caulfield, suggesting Wednesday's Emma Myers, IT star Sophia Lillis, and Alien: Romulus star Cailee Spaeny.

The majority of the replies say Myers "without a doubt" and "100 percent." Funny enough, Myers previously told Seventeen that Max was one of her dream roles, saying only a month ago, "I heard rumors that they were doing a Life Is Strange adaptation. I don’t know if that’s actually true, but it would be really fun." The actor is best known for playing Enid Sinclair, Wednesday's perky, pink-wearing werewolf roommate on the hit Netflix show Wednesday.

It was announced last week that a live-action TV show based on the series was headed to Prime Video, with The End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell serving as head writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The story follows an 18-year-old named Max Caulfield who has the ability to rewind time, and her relationship with her childhood best friend Chloe.

Though no recent fan-castings for Chloe have cropped up, previous ones have included Ruby Cruz (Bottoms), Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher, and Jack Haven, who is best known for starring in Atypical and I Saw the TV Glow.

Life is Strange does not yet have a release date. For more, check out the ever-growing list of upcoming video game movies.