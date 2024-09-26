The Last of Us season 2 trailer introduces Abby and instantly reminds us how bleak Part 2 actually was

The Last of Us Season 2 | The Last of Us Day Official Teaser | Max - YouTube Watch On

September 26 marks The Last of Us Day, and to celebrate, HBO has dropped a brand new trailer for The Last of Us season 2 , and it looks absolutely heartbreaking.

The trailer begins with Joel (Pedro Pascal) speaking to Catherine O’Hara's new character. "You want to start or what?" she asks him. "Let's try something different, you can't heal something unless you're brave enough to say something out loud. Say the thing you're afraid to say." Alongside the voiceover, we see some shots from Jackson, Joel, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) having some tough conversations, and our best look yet at Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson.

We also see some iconic shots from the games in there too, including the 'Take On Me' scene, the Seraphites, and a reaction shot of Ellie screaming... Yeah, we're absolutely not ready for this trauma.

When we last saw Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us Episode 9 , the two were fleeing from The Firefly group after they planned to cut open Ellie’s brain to find the cure. For more than that check out our The Last of Us season 1 ending explained and how Ellie is immune to the Cordyceps infection , which essentially makes her a walking cure.

But don't expect season 2 to pick up right where that season 1 finale left off. There is a five-year time jump between The Last of Us 1 and 2 video games. Although season 2 does not yet have an official synopsis if the show does indeed follow the same plotline as The Last of Us 2 , then we are in for a much darker and scarier season, but we’re not going to spoil any of that for you here.

However, those who have played the second game will know that there is a lot of ground to cover, so don't expect season 2 to mirror the game directly. In fact, the show's co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have already suggested that Part 2 will require multiple seasons to properly do it justice.

What we do know though is that season 2 will introduce a whole lot of characters from the second game. Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, the cast also includes Kaitlyn Dever as Abby Anderson, Young Mazino as Jesse, Isabela Merced as Dina, Danny Ramirez as Manny, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora Harris, Spencer Lord as Owen Moore, Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara who will play a new character not from the games.

