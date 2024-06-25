The Bear season 3 release schedule: When is episode 1 on Disney Plus and Hulu?

The Bear season 3 is hitting the small screen very soon, and it seems like the kitchen is heating up once again. The hugely popular series starring starring Jeremy Allen White as chef Carmy is back on Hulu and FX in the US this week, and Disney Plus in the UK and around the world. The action picks up again shortly after the season 2 finale, which saw Carmy locked in the walk-in fridge after restaurant The Bear's opening didn't go quite to plan.

But just when will it be ready? Well, there's been some shake-ups with the show's release this time around. Not only has the release time just been pulled forward, but unlike other shows, it will be releasing its episodes all together rather than weekly. So, if you're a bit perplexed by what's on the menu for season 3, don't worry, you're in the right place.

Below we get into all of the details about when The Bear season 3 is out, and how you can stream it from wherever you are.

(Image credit: Hulu/FX)

The Bear season 3 episode 1 releases on June 26 at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM Pacific on Hulu and FX in the US - and that's not all, as all episodes release at once.

In the UK, they'll be available at the same time on Disney Plus. This means season 3 will launch at 2:00 AM BST on June 27.

For other regions, use the time zone converter.

The Bear season 3 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: FX)

The Bear season 3 will release all episodes at once on Hulu, FX, and Disney Plus. The titles for the episodes are as follows:

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Bear season 3 episode 1 – ‘Tomorrow’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 2 – ‘Next’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 3 – ‘Doors’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 4 – ‘Violet’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 5 – ‘Children’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 6 – ‘Napkins’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 7 – ‘Legacy’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 8 – ‘Ice Chips’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 9 – ‘Apologies’: June 26, 2024

The Bear season 3 episode 10 – ‘Forever’: June 26, 2024

How many episodes of The Bear season 3 are there?

(Image credit: FX)

In total, there are 10 episodes of The Bear season 3. This is the same as season 2, which upped the count from eight episodes in season 1.

For more from shows airing in June, here are our guides to The Boys season 4 release schedule and The Acolyte release schedule.