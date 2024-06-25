The Bear’s Carmy and Sydney won’t be getting together in season 3: "There was no talk about any romantic implications"
No love on the menu
While there’s been plenty of work in the kitchen during the first seasons of The Bear, a subsection of fans had hoped something else would be cooking between its two leads, Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy and fellow chef Sydney (Ayo Edebiri).
Unfortunately for those Carm-ey shippers, the actors themselves have shut down any notion of that happening ahead of The Bear season 3.
"There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney]," White said at a recent press conference (via Vanity Fair).
While there has been social media speculation and more than one intimate scene between the pair – we’re looking at you table-fixing sequence – it appears love is off the table for Carmy and Sydney. Besides, Carmy ending his relationship with Claire (Molly Gordon) mid-fridge failure is perhaps a sign of someone who isn’t ready for any romantic prospects, long-term or otherwise.
The second season ended with The Bear – formerly greasy Chicago sandwich shop Beef – opening its doors to the public, complete with Sydney being a business partner in the venture.
It’s something that is set to be a sticking point in the third season. As White explains: "He’s got a lot going on in his mind all the time, and people aren’t always aware of exactly what’s going on. You’ll see, obviously, how that affects Carmen and Syd’s relationship, but I think Carmen’s trying to welcome her in a little bit was the point of the partnership agreement."
The Bear is streaming on FX/Hulu from June 26 at 9:00 PM Eastern and June 27 on Disney Plus in the UK. For more, check out the latest from 2024's biggest new TV shows.
