Poker Face season 2 gets first look as Natasha Lyonne teams up with Wicked Star Cynthia Erivo

Peacock has unveiled the first look at Poker Face season 2 - it looks like Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale is back for some more murder-mystery mayhem.

The photos, which you can view below (courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter), tease just a few of the many cameos we're going to see throughout the season. The complete (and rather extensive) list of guest stars is as follows: Awkwafina, John Cho, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Cynthia Erivo (who plays sextuplets), Giancarlo Esposito, Davionte "GaTa" Ganter, Patti Harrison, Corey Hawkins, Gaby Hoffmann, Katie Holmes, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz, Melanie Lynskey, Ben Marshall, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Katherine Narducci, B.J. Novak, Ego Nwodim, Haley Joel Osment, Simon Rex, Sam Richardson, Jason Ritter, Alia Shawkat, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Justin Theroux. Sheesh. And apparently there are more to be announced.

The mystery-of-the-week series currently holds a 98% critics rating and an 81% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Per the official synopsis, season 2 takes Charlie from minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show. Tony Tost is the new showrunner, taking over for Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (who have turned their attention to the Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival series starring Sarah Michelle Gellar). Twelve episodes are set to hit Peacock, releasing weekly.

Poker Face season 2 does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our Poker Face season 1 review or check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2025 and beyond.