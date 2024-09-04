First full trailer for new Netflix true crime drama from Dahmer creators is a wild, violent romp

The first full trailer for Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is here – and it's a doozy.

Following the success of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the next season takes on another albeit equally sensational case this time from the '90s. Erik and Lyle Menendez were convicted of murdering their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez with the jury finding that they did so in order to inherit their parents' multimillion-dollar estate.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, flashes between Jose's abusive parenting and Erik and Lyle casually admitting that they committed the murder – with Lyle being the ringleader and Erik harboring guilt.

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Official Trailer #1 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The cast includes Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Lyle, Cooper Koch as Erik, Javier Bardem as Jose, Chloe Sevigny as Kitty, Ari Graynor as LA defense attorney Leslie Abramson, Lesslie Grossman as Judalon Smyth, the mistress of the brothers' psychologist, and Nathan Lane as journalist Dominick Dunne.

The first season, which starred Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, broke streaming records and was nominated for several awards, with Peters winning for Best Actor – Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globes and Niecy Nash winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story is set to hit Netflix on September 19.