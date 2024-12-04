A Hulu/Disney Plus fan-favorite with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score is coming back for season 2

Did the first season of Rivals leave you wanting more? Well, you're in luck, because the colorful, crude comedy drama is officially returning for a second season.

The show was met with hugely positive reviews upon its premiere on October 18, pulling in a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, so it's hardly surprising a season 2 has been greenlit. Its comeback was announced by Hulu, where it airs in the US, and Disney Plus, its hosts in the UK, on December 4, with author Dame Jilly Cooper saying she's "orgasmic" at the prospect of more episodes.

"Nearly 40 years after my novel Rivals was published, I've adored seeing the world fall in love with my beloved characters – Rutshire's Finest," Cooper, who's also an executive producer on the show, said in a statement. "It has been a fairytale come true working with Happy Prince and Disney+ on the first season. I'm orgasmic with excitement and cannot wait for the return of my superhero Rupert Campbell-Black and the rest of the characters in season two!"

Based on the best-selling Rutshire Chronicles series, Rivals season 1 is set in the world of '80s television, as ruthless producer Tony Baddingham (Doctor Who's David Tennant) clashes with retired showjumper-turned-MP Rupert Campbell-Black (The Boys' Alex Hassall). But it's not just in their work that the pair are competitive...

Nafessa Williams, Katherine Parkinson, Victoria Smurfit, Emily Atack, and Poldark's Aidan Turner round out the supporting cast. As it stands, no cast members have been confirmed to be returning, but given season 1's cliff-hanger ending, we can assume not everyone will be back...

