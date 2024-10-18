The Penguin's explosive mid-season trailer sees Sofia seek revenge and Oz play dirty

The Penguin | Mid-Season Weeks Ahead Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The Penguin is half-way through its run and it's safe to say, The Batman spin-off series has been quite dramatic thus far. We've seen Colin Farrell's Oz murder Carmine Falcone's son Alberto, we've been taken back in time to witness the unravelling of Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) in Arkham, and the Maronis have threatened to take back control of Gotham's drug trade.

The mid-season trailer, which you can watch above, escalates things even further, as Sofia takes on the titular villain in an ultimate showdown. "Now's your chance... Keys to the f***ing kingdom here, Sofia," sneaky Oz mutters elsewhere, but if you think "the daughter of the Falcone don" is about to make the mistake of trusting her brother's killer again, you can fuhgeddaboudit!

"I want Oz to feel pain. I need him to suffer for what he's done. We kill Oz, and then we take over the city," she whispers via voiceover, as the montaged clip offers us glimpses of a devastated Crown Point, Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) getting his hands dirty, and our main characters engaging in an emotionally charged shoot-out. Elsewhere, it appears as if Sofia organizes the kidnapping of Oz's mother Francis (Deidre O'Connell) in an attempt to coax him out of the shadows. "Don't you f*** touch her!" he screams in a later scene. Tensions, it's safe to say, are at all an time high.

While we know why Sofia and Oz are beefing, there's one aspect of the trailer that's intriguing in its mysteriousness, and that's Oz telling Vic he has to do something specific for his mom. "I got a promise to keep," he explains. What could said promise be? We'll have to keep watching to find out...

The Penguin continues on Sunday, October 20 in the US and the following day in the UK. To keep up to date with the episodes, check out our guide to The Penguin release schedule.

