James Gunn tries to clear up which projects are DC Studios, but it's still pretty confusing

James Gunn has cleared up some confusion over some recent DC projects – though, it's still not entirely clear cut.

Neither The Penguin nor Harley Quinn had the DC Studios fanfare attached, and neither project is actually within the new DCU. But, they're still part of DC Studios.

"All DC television & film projects are now under DC Studios," Gunn wrote on Threads. "Because Harley Quinn was developed long before us we didn’t think it was fair to put the DC Studio fanfare on there. On Penguin, which we had a small hand in developing, we have a different DC Studios anim at the end. We’re currently working on the DC Studios Elseworlds opening."

The Penguin exists within the Reeves-verse, while Harley Quinn is in another separate universe entirely. It's likely both will fall under the Elseworlds opening eventually.

Next up for DC is Superman, following on from Creature Commandos. The movie will star David Corenswet as Supes himself, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, with Milly Alcock's Supergirl also confirmed to be part of the cast.

Gunn has also recently explained why 'Legacy' was dropped from the movie's title. "When you see the movie, you'll understand where 'Legacy' comes from because it is, again, it's about Clark and his relationship to the script… and whose legacy is he, really?" he commented. "And so it's about that. But I think as a title … it felt too looking back."

The Batman 2 is also in the works, though it was delayed again recently and will now arrive in 2027, five years after the first movie. Matt Reeves is directing once more.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Superman arrives this July 11. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows to fill out your watchlist.