James Gunn reveals the unlikely makeout session he cut from Peacemaker season 2's script – and it would have been one of the episode's best jokes

Peacemaker season 2 certainly reveled in its alternate universe shenanigans this week, poking fun at everything from minor parallel world changes (a bowl of Cheerios, anyone?) to its jaw-dropping conclusion.

DC boss (and Peacemaker's creator/director) James Gunn has revealed that one hilarious moment never made the jump from script to screen, and it involves a makeout session that would have given Vigilante lifelong nightmares.

Spoilers for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 follow.

As explained on the latest episode of Peacemaker: The Official Podcast, Vigilante's constant amusement at seeing the sights of his alternate universe house wouldn't have involved his closeted father staying with his mother but, instead, something altogether more surreal.

"[In] one of the original scripts, I had [Vigilante] walking by the room. Instead of it being Vigilante's mother with her father, I had Vigilante's mom rolling around on the couch, making out with John Economos. And it was the only time we ever see John Economos in Earth-2 and he goes, 'Oh, my mom is fucking John Economos!'"

On Twitter, Gunn described the scene as one of the "toughest" script changes he had to make.

Of course, the rest of the alternate universe's big rug-pulls were far more serious in nature – as the racist veneer on Earth-X was pulled back to uncover a world filled with Nazis.

Whatever happens next is anyone's guess, though we already know Peacemaker season 2's finale will include at least a handful of characters from Superman. That doesn't even include Lex Luthor, who made a shocking cameo during the latest episode.

Peacemaker season 2 is now airing. For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One.