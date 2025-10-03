James Gunn details the "too cartoony" Peacemaker season 2 gag cut from the latest episode that would have further hinted at the nature of Earth X

Peacemaker has been flitting back and forth between the DCU and another dimension all season long. It was revealed at the climax of last week's episode, however, that the other dimension is Earth X – a reality where the Nazis won World War 2.

Emilia Harcourt immediately clocks that something is up with this version of reality, but Peacemaker is much slower on the uptake – at the start of episode 7, 'Like a Keith in the Night,' Harcourt has to point out to him that there are copies of Mein Kampf on every table and a gigantic Hitler mural on the wall!

In fact, this Peacemaker season 2 scene was originally intended to go much further. As revealed on Peacemaker: The Official Podcast with James Gunn, the scene was scripted as a three-stage reveal: the books, the mural, and lots of A.R.G.U.S. workers with Hitler moustaches!

"They actually had a bunch of the guys shave Hitler moustaches and they had to keep these on them for days while we were shooting," Jennifer Holland revealed on the show.

Gunn went on to explain, "Harcourt says to Peacemaker, 'You don't notice the copies of Mein Kampf on every desk?' ... And then she points to these guys standing next to the copier and says, 'What about all those stupid little moustaches?' And there's all these guys with Hitler moustaches."

Gunn goes on to explain why he cut the moment, saying, "The lame little moustaches looked too cartoony for me, so I cut it."

The show continues weekly,