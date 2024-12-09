Green Lantern star breaks silence on upcoming DC role, teasing the "extensive" prep he's undergoing to do the comics justice

Green Lantern star Aaron Pierre has finally broken his silence on his role in upcoming HBO show Lanterns, reassuring fans that the legendary DC comic book character is in safe hands.

"What I can tell you is that the team are just super, super excited to have this opportunity to bring this story to the people," said Pierre in an interview with ComicBook . "And, so far as I’m concerned, I’m gonna do my very best to serve and honor and elevate in any way I can, John Stewart and the [Green Lantern] Corps. Hopefully, I serve that and it resonates with me."

As DC fans will know, the Green Lantern takes many forms in the comics, but Pierre is set to play the John Stewart version. Created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams, John Stewart first appeared in the comic Green Lantern #87 as one of Earth's Green Lanterns. Stewart, who is also an architect and killed sniper, is the leader of the Green Lantern Corps as well as a member of its Honor Guard.

The character is well-loved by fans who are keen to know how Pierre will handle him. When ComicBook asked if he had done his homework on the DC hero, Pierre responded: "Extensive."

The upcoming DC series is part of James Gunn’s DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters in the DC Universe which kicked off this year with the animated show Creature Commandos. Lanterns follows intergalactic cops Stewart and fellow Lantern Hal Jordan as the two investigate a murder on Earth. The show also stars Kyle Chandler, Kelly MacDonald, and Garret Dillahunt.

The star is best known for his role in this year’s Netflix action hit Rebel Ridge. But Pierre will soon hit the big screen as a furry friend Mufasa in Disney’s upcoming sequel Mufasa: The Lion King.

Lanterns does not have an official release date at this time but is expected to drop in 2026 . For now, check out our list of the best HBO shows , or see our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows.