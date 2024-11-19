James Gunn reveals Lanterns has a 2026 release window, "around the same time" as Supergirl

Lanterns, the TV show all about the Green Lantern Corps, finally has a release window.

The show stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart. In the show, Stewart will be a fresh recruit to the Lanterns, and he'll investigate a murder with Jordan in America.

"It's really Creature Commandos, Superman, Peacemaker, Lanterns, Supergirl," Gunn told IGN. "And then some things people don't know."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has a release date of June 26, 2026 – and as for whether Lanterns would arrive before that movie, Gunn replied that "we'll see when it comes out, but they're around the same time," adding that "we're getting ready to go" into production on the Lanterns show.

First up for the DCU is Creature Commandos, an animated Max show arriving this December. The first movie in the DCU, however, is Superman – previously titled Superman: Legacy – which stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Peacemaker season 2 is also on the way, though you might be confused about how canon season 1 is, considering it was released as part of the old DCEU. "Now in Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker. Well then, those things automatically become canon," Gunn commented.

"The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker," he added.

Creature Commandos arrives December 5, while Superman releases July 11, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else that's in store.