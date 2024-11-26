Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo says Peacemaker season 2 is all about revenge, teases his role in James Gunn's Superman

Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo plays Rick Flag Sr. in the new animated series, but the role doesn't stop there.

"In Creature Commandos, I got the uniform. I got the yellow shirt and the hair, and, you know, he's really part of that world. And then in Superman and even more so in Peacemaker, I take over for Viola Davis in what she was the leader of Argus. So now I become almost an administrator," Grillo explains I'm wearing a suit. I go from being boots on the ground badass to now being in charge, which enables me then to find out the truth about my son because now I can see things that I couldn't see before. And, it just makes my passion for revenge even stronger."

Rick Flag Sr. is the father of Rick Flag Jr., who was murdered by Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad. In Creature Commandos, Flag joins Amanda Waller (Davis) in forming a new, unconventional team of superheroes, and takes over. The role continues on in Peacemaker season 2, where Flag - using his newfound position - will confront Peacemaker once and for all. Flag is also set to make an appearance in Superman, the first feature-length project in Gunn's new DCU, though we don't know exactly how Flag will fit into that world just yet.

Grillo goes on to confirm that revenge is a big part, if not the main part, of Peacemaker season 2.

"It really is. It doesn't go without me. I still understand the capacity of which I have to serve this world," Grillo continues. "It's a big responsibility, and so I have to be careful so that it doesn't go too far, which has been fun as an actor to kind of balance that thing. John Cena and I have a pretty serious epic scene that culminates with all this anger."

Creature Commandos is set to hit Max on Thursday, December 5. Peacemaker season 2 is set to premiere sometime in 2025. Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about, or, check out guides to the best Max shows and the best Max movies to stream right now.