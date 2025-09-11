The Clayface movie just can't get enough of Batman-related Easter eggs, as a new on-set photo reveals another nod to the Dark Knight

We already knew that the DCU's upcoming Clayface will have (background) nods to baddies The Penguin and the Joker, but now an eagle-eyed fan has spotted another Batman-related Easter egg that links to one of the Dark Knight's greatest allies.

In a new photo first posted to Twitter by @Chimichangaprod, you can see a poster for 'The Flying Graysons', which any self-respecting comic book nerd will know is a reference to husband-and-wife trapeze artists John and Mary and their son Dick. In the source material, Dick was adopted by Bruce Wayne when his parents were murdered by a mobster – and ultimately went on to become Batman's sidekick Robin.

The Flying Graysons poster spotted at the DCU’s Amusement Mile on the set of ‘CLAYFACE’!(📸 @Chimichangaprod) pic.twitter.com/QE9JkGKejgSeptember 11, 2025

The artwork was reportedly seen on the movie's version of Gotham City's Amusement Mile, alongside a previously-flagged poster teasing 'The Penguin Man' AKA Oswald Cobblepot. Sounds like the decrepit park has rounded up a whole bunch of fictional "freaks" to draw in tickets...

Directed by James Watkins (Speak No Evil), Clayface is filming in the UK now and will see White Lines' Tom Rhys Harries bring the titular Matt Hagen to life. Described as a body horror, the flick will reportedly see former actor Matt take drastic measures after his face is disfigured by a gangster. Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan also star, Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini wrote the script.

DCU boss James Gunn recently described the film as a "hardcore, R-rated body horror" in an interview with Howard Stern. It releases on September 11, 2026. For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters or our picks of the best superhero movies of all time.