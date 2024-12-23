Superman will "sort of" have a post-credits scene but it won't be similar to the "pain in the ass" story setup that James Gunn still regrets from Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Director James Gunn is taking one major "pain in the ass" lesson learned from his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and applying it to the post-credits scene in 2025's Superman.

Gunn told Phase Hero's Brandon Davis that there will "sort of" be an end-credits stinger to the David Corenswet-starring DCU movie, but it won't be taking cues from the introduction of Adam Warlock in one of multiple Guardians of the Galaxy 2 post-credits scenes.

"If you look at my credits scene on the Marvel movies, the one time I fucked myself was when I put Adam Warlock in because then I'm like, 'Oh shit, now I gotta put Adam Warlock in the next movie.' Which actually was a pain in the ass," Gunn revealed.

Adam Warlock was eventually introduced in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and played by Will Poulter. Before that, the character was introduced as part of Ayesha's grand plans to put an end to the Guardians. Reading between the lines, though, it's clear Gunn doesn't want to overpromise and tag too much onto the end of Superman.

"So, I'm not gonna set up whole universes with end-credit scenes," Gunn explained. "I love giving audiences who sit through all of the credits end-credits scenes but I'd rather it be something that's fun for fans and not necessarily, 'Hey, we're setting up the next whole part of the universe.' Because I know how it goes and I know what it's like… You think of the best credits scene, but then you gotta adhere to that down the road."

Superman, starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, is set to fly into cinemas on July 11, 2025. It's also the first live-action project from the rebooted DCU Chapter One.

The new Superman trailer also showcased the litany of DC heroes and villains on the way – including one hidden character skulking around in literally two seconds of footage.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on all things DC, check out our guides on how to watch the DC movies in order and new superhero movies.