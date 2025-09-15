Superman actor reveals a neat location connection to Captain America: The Winter Soldier that bridges the gap between the MCU and the DCU

Superman actor Frank Grillo has revealed that the DC movie shares a filming location with another superhero film from his filmography – and there's an interesting parallel between the two scenes.

In Superman, the scene where his character General Rick Flag Sr. arrests the Man of Steel (after Lex Luthor releases footage of Superman's biological parents encouraging him to take over Earth) was filmed on the same street in Cleveland, Ohio, as a similar moment in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"We shot Captain America right there. We shot on that street," Grillo told the Phase Hero podcast. "I arrested Captain America down the block! Isn't that crazy? Right down the block was when I nabbed Captain America."

Grillo played Brock Rumlow in the MCU, a Hydra double agent working undercover for STRIKE who later starts operating as the mercenary Crossbones. He reprised the role in Captain America: Civil War.

Now, though, he's firmly in James Gunn's DCU after making his live-action debut as Rick Flag Sr. in this summer's Superman (he'd previously voiced the character in the animated series Creature Commandos). He's currently reprising the role in Peacemaker season 2, opposite John Cena's Christopher Smith, in which Flag is now the acting director of ARGUS.

