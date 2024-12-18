James Gunn shares another Superman trailer teaser, this time with a first look at Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen - and the perfect tagline

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's yet another teaser for the first trailer for James Gunn's Superman.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we get our first look at the Daily Planet and its staff, which consists of none other than Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett), Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald). The teaser then cuts to the tagline, "Look up," and sees people looking towards the sky as David Corenswet's red-caped hero zooms into sight.

From what we've seen so far, it's starting to feel like OG, late '70s, early '80s Christopher Reeve Superman with a modern spin - and that's all I could ever ask for, personally.

There is also now a live stream and live chat in anticipation for the trailer, where fans can share the hype with each other - and maybe possibly complain about those silly red trunks Superman is wearing in his new DCU costume, though Gunn did specify that Corenswet's Clark Kent wears them to "make kids less afraid" of him by "dressing like a professional wrestler".

… and the countdown begins. The @Superman teaser trailer launches TOMORROW!https://t.co/RoSyXK8APS pic.twitter.com/lGTrRaj83dDecember 18, 2024

The cast includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Creature Commandos star Frank Grillo is also set to make an appearance as Rick Flag Sr. in the upcoming film - which makes us wonder if Peacemaker and Superman will meet each other some day.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.