James Gunn says the DCU's story arcs go "significantly further" than Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

James Gunn has revealed that the story threads of the DCU will carry on far beyond 2027's Man of Tomorrow – but he may not be the one to bring the vision to our screens.

"Yes, they definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow," Gunn told YouTuber BobaTalks when asked about the future of the shared universe's story arcs. "So whether or not that'll be me that's able to fulfil that promise depends on a lot of things in life."

Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to this summer's Superman, will see the Man of Steel form an unlikely double act with Lex Luthor as they join forces against a new threat. Not much else is known about the movie just yet, other than the fact that David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will be reprising their Superman roles.

"I love the character of Lex Luthor and so I think being able to get into him a little more, as well as Superman a bit more, and their relationship in the way they're the same and different, was exciting to me," Gunn added of the movie.

Before we get to Man of Tomorrow, though, we have Supergirl and Clayface hitting the big screen, as well as Lanterns on the small screen – and probably much more besides, although no other projects have release dates or windows yet. An animated Mister Miracle series is in the works, for example, which Gunn currently has a script for, and a Booster Gold TV show recently received a pilot order.

Man of Tomorrow will arrive in theaters on July 9, 2027. While we wait, get up to speed on the rest of the DCU Chapter One with our guide to all the other upcoming DC movies and shows.