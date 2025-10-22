James Gunn says the DCU's story arcs go "significantly further" than Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow

The plan for the DCU extends way beyond Man of Tomorrow, according to James Gunn

Superman 2 concept art by Jim Lee showing Superman holding a screwdriver and buddying up to Lex Luthor, who is clad in his purple and green battle armor
(Image credit: DC Studios)

James Gunn has revealed that the story threads of the DCU will carry on far beyond 2027's Man of Tomorrow – but he may not be the one to bring the vision to our screens.

"Yes, they definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow," Gunn told YouTuber BobaTalks when asked about the future of the shared universe's story arcs. "So whether or not that'll be me that's able to fulfil that promise depends on a lot of things in life."

Before we get to Man of Tomorrow, though, we have Supergirl and Clayface hitting the big screen, as well as Lanterns on the small screen – and probably much more besides, although no other projects have release dates or windows yet. An animated Mister Miracle series is in the works, for example, which Gunn currently has a script for, and a Booster Gold TV show recently received a pilot order.

