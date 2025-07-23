A TV show about fan-favorite comic book character Booster Gold is finally in the works from DC Studios, over 2 years after James Gunn first announced it

A new DC Studios TV show is in the works: a Booster Gold pilot episode has been greenlit at HBO Max, Deadline reports.

David Jenkins, who created HBO Max's pirate comedy-drama Our Flag Means Death, will write the pilot episode and act as showrunner if a full season is commissioned.

Per the official synopsis revealed during James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU Chapter One slate announcement back in January 2023, the show will follow the titular character as he uses "basic technology from the future to pretend to be a superhero in the present day."

In the comics, Booster Gold's real name is Michael Jon Carter. He's a football star from the 25th Century who travels back in time and uses his advanced knowledge of technology to his own advantage.

He's also a member of the Justice League. In the DCU, the group consists of Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific, as we saw in Superman, and they're funded by Maxwell Lord.

Next up on the small screen for the DCU, though, is Peacemaker season 2, which sees John Cena return as the eponymous antihero. There's also Lanterns on the way, which is due to arrive in early 2026. Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre play Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two members of the Green Lantern Corps, as they investigate a murder in Nebraska.

Peacemaker season 2 arrives on HBO Max on August 21. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025.