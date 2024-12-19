James Gunn says Superman's been less popular in recent years, but there's a surprisingly simple reason his is the first movie in the DCU

James Gunn has a pretty simple reason for why Superman is the first feature-length project in the DCU.

Speaking to press at an event GamesRadar+ attended earlier this week, ahead of the launch of the Superman trailer, Gunn spoke about why he wanted this to be the first movie in the DCU.

He explains: "Probably the fact that I had started writing it before I came to DC Studios has something to do with it. But listen, [with] DC, Superman is the first superhero. We have seen Batman in recent years. We have seen Wonder Woman in recent years, and that's the trinity, as they say, and Superman, we haven't seen as much of on the movie screens."

Gunn continues: "So being able to take Superman and play with that character was something that I was excited about. I'm living Peter Safran's dream, he's my partner, and all he's wanted to do in his whole life is create a Superman movie."

Gunn and Safran were first announced as co-CEOs in the newly established DC Studios back in 2022, and unveiled their first slate of projects in 2023. The first era of the DCU (formerly known as the DCEU), is titled Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, and kicked off with the R-rated animated series Creature Commandos on December 5. Superman is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025, with Peacemaker season 2 coming shortly after.

Before Gunn and Safran's takeover, Man of Steel 2 starring Henry Cavill was thought to be in the works - but was never officially announced. Gunn's vision for the next Superman film involved a younger Clark Kent - which brought about David Corenswet's casting. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel herself, Rachel Brosnahan, is set to play Lois Lane.

Superman flies into theaters on July 11, 2025. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming DC movies and shows you need to know about.