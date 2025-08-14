James Gunn says production on the "next story" in the newly-titled 'Superman Saga' is happening soon: "I've already finished the treatment"

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is busy working on the next story in what he is calling the 'Superman Saga'.

"I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I'll call the Superman Saga," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter at the Peacemaker season 2 premiere. "The treatment is done – which means a very, very worked-out treatment. I'm working on that, and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

So far in the Superman Saga, we've seen David Corenswet's Superman fly high in cinemas in his own standalone movie. The Superman ending teased what was next: namely, an adventure with Milly Alcock's Supergirl, which hits cinemas next year.

Beyond that, Gunn has clarified that previous talk regarding a Superman sequel was actually a follow-up movie in which Superman has a "major role." Presumably, that project and the one the DC boss has written a treatment on are one and the same.

Next up in the DCU, however, is Peacemaker season 2 on August 21, which once again stars John Cena as the murderous anti-hero Christopher Smith.

Beyond that, a Mike Flanagan-scripted Clayface movie is in the works, a Wonder Woman movie is happening, and we're getting a Green Lantern HBO series, titled Lanterns, next year. It all forms part of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which promises to be the start of DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's grand plans for a rebooted DC universe.

