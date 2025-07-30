James Gunn says Lex Luthor created one of Superman's strangest characters when he was 12, and I really wish their backstory was in the movie

James Gunn has revealed the backstory of Superman's weirdest character – and it's made me wish we saw more of him in the movie.

"When people ask me my favorite character from Superman it just might be Mr. Handsome. Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 – he was trying to make a human," Gunn wrote on Bluesky.

"He didn't come out so well, but he just might be the only one in the world Lex has any true sentiment for, as evidenced by the photo on his desk. Our Mr. Handsome was portrayed by the wonderful Trevor Newlin," Gunn added.

Mr. Handsome only appears very briefly in the movie, transporting a captured Superman into the pocket dimension prison created by Lex.

Honestly, the backstory between them is so intriguing that I really wish it had made it into the finished movie, even if it was just as a throwaway gag. Trying to create a human being at age 12 just feels like such a perfectly Lex Luthor thing to do, as does putting the result to work transporting people into the pocket dimension.

Superman is the first movie of DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, with Supergirl to follow on the big screen next year. Next up on the small screen, though, is Peacemaker season 2.

Gunn has recently been clearing up confusing over Peacemaker canon, considering season 1 took place in the DCEU, and season 2 will be set within the new DCU. He's also revealed that the quantum unfolding chamber will be very important going forward.

"We go into, for the first time ever, what is known as the quantum unfolding chamber," Gunn shared. "Now, for those who are just seeing the show… [It's also known as] the QUC, and the QUC becomes an incredibly important thing in the DCU throughout the two seasons of Peacemaker and beyond that. The QUC is, as we see in season 1, is a gigantic space that exists behind a bookshelf."

